Piano Tunes Music Academy moves to virtual lessons

Piano Tunes Music Academy has served the Roscoe area for 10 years. Wednesday the academy announced it will close their building, and teach music students virtually instead.

"I don't know how to make this work safely with the children and the families that are involved, I don't want to jeopardize anyone just to make money," Owner of Piano Tunes Music Academy Susan Watts said.

Watts has taught music for more than 20 years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she will no longer teach students in a face to face setting.

"If we can't be safe doing it physically, we're going to do it online, and we will continue growing that way until it is safe to reopen a new location," Watts said.

The music academy has up to 15 instructors giving lessons at any given time, many of them are former students. They say it was an adjustment moving to the virtual space.

"I think it kind of was a struggle to get on at first, I always asked people how do you think the zoom lessons are going?” Guitar teacher at Piano Tunes Music Academy Jacob Simmonds said. “At first they said you know it's okay, but then as it went on they got more used to it and they have really come to love it lately."

Watts says she won’t stop doing what she loves, even though they have to vacate the space.

"We want to just spread music, that's what the world needs, more music,” Watts said.

