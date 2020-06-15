Phase four of reopening 11 days away, here's what to expect

The recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County are lower than they have been in months, and another phase of reopening is on the horizon.

On June 26 the stateline will enter phase four. But what does that mean for the community? In phase four groups of 50 or fewer people can gather, outdoor venues like the Rockford Speedway and Rivets stadium can begin reopening and care facilities for those with disabilities can allow visitors. It also continues phase three initiatives with child care, retail and restaurants.

Winnebago County Health Department's Dr. Sandra Martell says moving forward it will be crucial to coexist with Coronavirus. She says ways to take precautions while returning to normal is frequently washing your hands, touched surfaces, wearing masks and keeping that physical distance.

"We need to be intentional about getting out," says Martell. "We want to limit our contacts and new exposures. That doesn't mean that we can't have fun. It doesn't mean that summer is over."

Martell stresses the word 'intentional,' and says she wants everyone to enjoy new freedoms outside, but to still remain vigilant. Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney agrees.

"But with that comes the need to remind folks what we've been talking about for many weeks and several months now is this idea that our citizens and residents are very much responsible for helping us contain the spread of the coronavirus," says Haney. "We have moved successfully from phase two to phase three, and look forward to- if all continues to go well- moving to phase four in just a few weeks."

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says while the community's public health numbers are doing well, small businesses continue to struggle. That's why city leaders reopened a third round of applications for micro-business relief.

"This program's emphasis is on helping low and moderate income businesses with five or fewer employees that are especially struggling due to COVID-19," says McNamara. He says the first rounds of applications brought in 50 micro-businesses, 70 percent of which are minority owned, and nearly 50 percent owned by women.

The applications for micro-business funds opened Monday, June 15 and will remain open through Friday, June 19. For more information on applications visit rockfordil.gov or call Rockford Economic Development's Jonathan Bell at 779-348-7449.