Restore Illinois Phase 4: Fitness centers reopening

"It's my home, my life. I'm here a lot, I workout here.. and I love it,” said Mark Banz, owner of Peak Fitness and Sports Club.

Like many of his customers, he says he was feeling down when he had to close the gyms during the pandemic.

"We've spaced out some of our equipment, we have some new cleaning protocols in place. Every other treadmill we have spaced out. So, every other one is out of order to keep the spacing,” said Banz.

In addition to spacing, Banz says the facility has a new paint job and art work. You will also notice social distancing stickers on the floor throughout the gym. Clients say they can’t wait.

"I'm ready! When I heard it was opening up, I was like, yes,” said Elaine Murphy, a club member.

Murphy says although she was working out at home she can't wait to be back in the gym feeling the open space."

"I am here to talk a little bit about what is available for us, because things change, compared to what I am paying for per month,” said Murphy.

"We are going to run at 50% capacity of the building and roughly about 50 percent by the pool,” said Banz.

Guests can reserve lounge chairs, the only services the gym won’t provide right away are towels and day care.