Pet food donation targets non essential workers

Pet owners who have experienced hardship received help Saturday as a food donation helped feed pets of non essential workers.

"It's a great service, we are under so many restrictions right now and this is like a breath of fresh air out here doing good things for our families and our animals who are definitely a big part of our families," Pet owner and Roscoe resident Kelly Maurici said.

The parking lot of Poison Ivy Pub in Roscoe was the home for a sizable donation of pet food from Because They All Deserve to Live an organization that gives back to benefit our pets.

"The rescue bank in Chicago donated three pallets of food for us, almost 3,000 pounds used expressly for this purpose," Because They All Deserve to Live founder Becky Grammier said.

No pet was left unfed, but the intent was to give back to non essential workers who are facing some financial hardship.

"This is a great thing for those people who are having those challenges, it's just so great it's a breath of fresh air and so heartwarming," Maurici said.

Many in attendance at the donation agreed, this helps both the pets and their owners.

"I think this is so nice, what they are doing, so many people sometimes feel like they might take care of their pets before they might even take care of themselves because they love their pets and they don't want to neglect them so this helps out everybody," Long time employee at Poison Ivy Pub Sarah Cheney said.

