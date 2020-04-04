Perfect weekend continues before a roller coaster in temperatures next week

A picture perfect weekend continues Sunday with more wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures a tad above normal. Forecast high of 58° Sunday will also come with a few spots hitting 60° too. It will also not be a windy say, only a very slight ESE wind.

Sunday marks a great day to maybe do some yard work outside or spring cleaning too. Even going on a bike ride or walking around the neighborhood is good too, as long as you are practicing social distancing!

The dry conditions will continue into Monday but with clouds on the rise too. Temperatures will also continue rising into well-above normal levels. High temperatures Monday in the lower 60s will skyrocket well into the 70s for Tuesday.

Our weather pattern will also turn a bit more active beginning Monday night. Rain chances go up in the evening and will continue into the overnight hours. Our current thinking is that this is when the most widespread rain will occur. We could also hear a rumble or two of thunder.

Tuesday also comes with rain chances and temperatures a good 18-20° above normal. Forecast high temperatures Tuesday are in the lower-to-mid 70s! While the chances for rain are lower, we can't rule out some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms too. But many dry hours are promised Tuesday.

Wednesday will be the last 'warm' day of the week with forecast highs in the upper 60s. However, a cold front will begin moving closer to our region from Canada. By Wednesday late evening, the front will move through and send our temperatures tumbling fast. Wednesday evening also comes with rain chances too when the front moves through.

Following the frontal passage, temperatures go back to feeling like it'll be the beginning of March in the Stateline. Forecast high temperatures on Thursday and Friday are in the upper 40s but will remain dry with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies.

By this time next weekend, we'll get closer to 50° but the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows that through the next two week in April, our temperatures have a a very high chance of being well-below normal. Note that normal highs for these days are in the mid-to-upper 50s. That same outlook also calls for a slightly above average trend for precipitation.

Always remember, "April Showers bring May Flowers!" Take a look at the graphics below and enjoy the rest of the picture perfect weekend!