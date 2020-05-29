People visit Rockford bars and restaurants for the first day of outdoor dining

Restaurants and bars reopen for outdoor dining for the first time in months and many Rockford residents took advantage by visiting some of their favorite spots.

"It's been two long months and a beautiful day like today is meant to be seized, so coming out here on this dock having some beers and good food makes for a good time," said Rockford resident Thomas Fitzgerald.

Owners say they are following all safety guidelines and are happy to have their customers back.

"Wonderful that this has happened today," said CEO of Prairie Street Brewing Company Chris Manuel. "None of us thought this would happen in June right now so we are all very excited."

"This has been really hard on our community you know we understand the reason for this, but at the same time we're excited about getting back to work," said Taco Betty's owner Alan Brown.

Customers say they're just happy for life to be returning to some sort of normal.

"I know it's only been 2-3 months now, but it feels like an eternity," said Fitzgerald.