Pearl Valley Eggs employee dies in work related accident

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says an employee at Pearl Valley Eggs in Pearl City died Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department says it received a report of a work related accident at the food processing plant just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Pearl City Fire and Ambulance got to the scene in the 900 block of Kent Road and found the person dead.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office is investigating.

