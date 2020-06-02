Peak Sports Club, Peak Fitness to reopen June 26

Officials with Peak Sports Club and Peak Fitness announce a projected reopening date of Friday, June 26.

The facilities are planned to reopen at 8 a.m. that day along with the pool at Peak Sports Club at 10 a.m on June 26. However, this is all contingent on Illinois entering Phase 4 of the 'Restore Illinois' plan by June 26.

In a Facebook post​, officials say opening back up may look a little different at first. Amenities and programming will vary by facility and be consistent with government orders and guidelines. Peak released a playbook​ outlining the plans they have once they are allowed to reopen. Here are the details:

Member Participation

-- When walking through the club, maintain physical distancing whenever possible.

-- As recommended by the state for any public place or business; If you are sick, stay home. If you have an abnormal temperature, stay home. If someone in your household is sick, stay home.

-- It is recommended to wear a mask as you enter and leave the club, and consider wearing a face covering while exercising. Clean each piece of equipment before and after each use.

-- Please wash your hands before entering the facility or use hand sanitizer upon entry.

-- Please bring your own mat, towel & water.

-- Limited capacity in club due to spacing requirements may apply.

Enhanced Cleaning Products, Technology & Protocols

-- Continuous disinfection of high-touch surfaces and spaces throughout facilities.

-- Team member training on cleaning and disinfecting protocols utilizing EPA-registered disinfectant that kills coronavirus.

-- Disposable wipes will also be available throughout the club. Please clean the touch points of each piece of equipment before and after each use.

-- Electrostatic sprayers patented technology provides an electrical charge to solutions, allowing them to wrap conductive surfaces with an effective and even coverage. Double-charged particles envelope all conductive surfaces – shadowed, vertical and underneath.

-- Johnson & Johnson disinfectant for spray bottles, floors and surfaces throughout the club.

-- Hospital-grade disinfectant from Hypo Gen 2.0 – an environmentally friendly product created through safe production and application.

-- Applied through our fogging spray machine that allows us to clean large spaces and equipment more efficiently and regularly.

-- Antibacterial single wipes to clean, deodorize, and kill bacteria, viruses, and fungi on all surfaces and equipment. Provides single use cleaning and disposal and is spaced throughout the club for easy access.

Employee Protective Measures

-- Temperature, symptom, and screening checks performed before each shift.

-- Added hand sanitizer near employee workspaces.

-- Staff are required to stay home if ill, have related symptoms, or any Covid-19 contacts.

-- Employees will be required to disinfect their workspace in the beginning of their shift and clean their workspace consistently.

Fitness Protective Measures

Cardio Room

-- We have marked off every other piece of equipment to ensure 6’ spacing on all cardio equipment.

-- We are cleaning the equipment with EPA-registered, virus-killing disinfectants.

-- We also ask for your participation by wiping down the equipment before and after each use.

Group Fitness

-- Floor markings will indicate each participants exercise area.

-- Class start times will be staggered for social distancing of instructors and members between classes.

-- Reservations for classes may be required due to capacity limits.

Free Weights

-- Equipment is spaced out and reorganized to provide for physical distancing.

-- In open areas, please practice physical distancing and be respectful of others usage and time spent on each piece of equipment.

-- Equipment will be consistently disinfected and cleaned in addition to our deep cleaning processes. We ask each member to please wipe down equipment before and after each use.

Basketball

-- Game play will not initially be permitted pending government guidance.

-- Use of the basketball hoops for individual shooting while practicing social distancing is, at this point, expected to be allowed. Bringing and use of your own basketball is required.

Indoor & Outdoor Pools

-- The sanitizing process used to keep the water clean are effective at destroying viruses so the pool will be available for use consistent with government orders and guidelines of only 1 swimmer allowed per lane.

-- Reservations may be required, more details to follow.

-- CDC states “There is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the water used in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds”

Locker Rooms

-- Certain lockers will be closed off to allow spacing between available lockers.

-- Please practice social distancing and wait to access locker bays until adequate spacing is available.

-- We ask all members and staff to please wash hands after use of the facilities.

-- Bring your own towel. Towels will be unavailable at this time. The Sauna and Steam room will be temporarily closed according to government requirements.

Kids Zone

-- The Kids Zone will remain closed until further guidance from the state is received.

All members will not be billed during any months that Peak Sports Club and Peak Fitness is closed.