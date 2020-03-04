Middle school career fair offers students possibilities for the future

One local organization is taking the saying “start ‘em young” to heart by helping some area middle school students start on a positive path to their future.

"I want to be a teacher, a lawyer, a social worker, and help the homeless," West Middle School student Taniya Kelly said.

Area high school students mentored the middle school students, helping them explore what their future life could look like.

"The middle schoolers get to see some of our high schoolers projects and what they are doing, which will help them think about what they can do when they are in high school," Career Education Associates of North Central Illinois community outreach coordinator Beth Mead said.

CEANCI started this career fair in 2015, Mead says the goal is to open a world of possibilities to these young minds.

"You experience new things, you learn and it helps your mind grow,” Kelly said.

The students learned a lot from their conversations with firefighters, police officers, and other industry professionals.

"To connect with our area community, the younger generation who is going to be our future managers, leaders, engineers, buyers, lawyers, to let them know there is a world of opportunity right in their back door," Bridget McMillan with Collins Aerospace said.

Vendors hope to recruit about a dozen of the students they spoke to, they say each group had students that stuck out to them.

"It's a one time opportunity to talk to them one on one," West Middle School student Hector Berber said. "My dream when I am older is to be a police man with a K-9 dog or not an army guy, because I want to fight for my country and world.”

