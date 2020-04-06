Partnership gives temporary homes to first responders

Fire departments across the region have implemented new procedures to ensure the safety of first responders and a partnership elevated the options for some departments.

"We've got to be prepared to be able to quarantine or isolate any of our people in case they run into a potential exposure." South Beloit Fire Chief Michael Davenport said.

South Beloit, and Beloit Fire Departments are implementing new policies to keep first responders safe, that's why they reached out to Finnegans RV. President Mark Finnegan was happy to help, by offering temporary homes to the departments.

"It's kind of a no brainer on our part just to help out in a small way with our first responders,” Finnegan said.

Motor homes could turn into temporary homes for some first responders, both departments have one on site in case a firefighter needs to use it.

"It gives me the opportunity to be able to quarantine my personnel here in the station and then having this RV back here behind the station when I call in my relief crews that will actually respond to calls in their place,” Davenport said.

Ensuring physical safety is important, but the temporary homes also provide mental relief.

"This keeps people in the mindset of I'm not going to take this home to my family, I have a place to stay if we run across patients who are sick and are not taking that home to our families and spreading it amongst anybody," Local 583 Secretary Treasurer Trey Taylor said.