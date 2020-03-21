Parks in Phoenix area, Arizona experiencing overcrowding

The gorgeous weather in the Phoenix-area and the rest of Arizona is just too good to pass up for many people. Arizonans have been heading to parks to enjoy nature, but it appears there are too many of them.

The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department said it's experiencing overcrowding at its regional parks. Officials said if people are planning to visit to expect delays and be patient. MCPRD also reminded visitors to practice social distancing by avoiding groups of more than 10 people and make sure there is 6 feet between everyone.

Many Arizonans are taking advantage of the National Park Service waiving entrance fees. The U.S. Forest Service at the Tonto National Forest said around 3:30 p.m. Saturday recreation sites at Bartlett Lake—Bartlett Flats, SB Cove, and Riverside—are at capacity. As a result, the entrance was being limited.