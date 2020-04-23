Parade honors John Beck on what would have been his 58th birthday

The Rockford Park District, the City of Rockford and the Edgewater neighborhood honor and celebrate the life of former 12th ward Alderperson John Beck on what would have been his 58th birthday.

Dozens of cars gathered at Oxford Park this afternoon for a parade around the neighborhood passing by Becks house to show support and love to his wife Sandra.

Employees at the Rockford Park District set up the drive by parade as a way to honor Beck and celebrate his life and legact.

Friends and family say the number of cars that showed up today shows the impact he had on our community.