COVID-19 shutdowns impact local paper business

Items like paper towels, toilet paper and hand wipes have become hard to acquire, and a shortage in the key material is impacting more than just the grocery stores.

"There became a paper shortage on the tissue site. Well, now there isn't any paper to make tissue out of," President and CEO of Paper Recovery Frank Graceffa said.

The Machesney Park based company specializes in recycling materials like cardboard, metal and paper. As the COVID-19 pandemic closed businesses it also shut down Paper Recovery’s biggest suppliers and spiked the demand for recycled paper.

"Then overnight this happened and the mills are screaming for paper for toilet paper, paper towels, hand wipes, the cardboard that we ship for all the packaging for all that stuff," COO of Paper Recovery Beth Appino said.

The warehouse at Paper Recovery is normally stacked to the roof, now it is only a third full. That shortage affects the entire operation

"We are at a third of capacity. It's tough, it gets tougher and tougher to keep our guys employed to keep our people employed but we are doing our darndest to find work for them to do," Appino said.

To try and bridge the gap between the supply and demand, Paper Recovery will offer free shredding of paper documents at it’s Loves Park location.

"This is why we're doing it for free, probably part of the public service, but probably because of the need that we need the paper," Graceffa said.

