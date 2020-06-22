Public service announcement aims to prevent burn injuries

Bonfires, fireworks, and firing up the grill are just a few things people enjoy when the temperatures turn up but those activities can be dangerous if not done right.

"We've had roughly three to five people have been burned severely enough to be hospitalized and seek further treatment," Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten said.

Summer in the Stateline is heating up as people start to enjoy the great outdoors, but some fire-filled activities can send people to the emergency room.

"I would recommend just avoiding the fireworks at all costs especially under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” OSF Director of Burn Services Dr. Stathis Poulakidas said. “Same thing with utilizing gasoline and various accelerants whether it be gun powder or what have you, we just want everyone to be safe."

The Rockford Fire Department teams with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, which houses the only burn trauma unit in the region. The two released a public service announcement to help people stay safe when they light fireworks, grills, and bonfires.

"Whatever burns never returns, yes, we're definitely aware that if your skin burns it creates long-lasting injuries," Bergsten said.

As we inch closer to the 4th of July, fire safety experts say it is important to understand the risks that come with fire-based fun.

"Not to use illegal fireworks, if you are using sparklers make sure that you are safe and watch kids, even adults can get burned just be very careful because they can get up to 500 degrees,” Bergsten said. “Do not use gasoline for anything other than motor vehicles and lawnmowers."