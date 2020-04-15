PHOTOS: FEMA planes full of PPE lands at Rockford airport Tuesday night

As part of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chicago Rockford International Airport had airplanes full of medical equipment land on Tuesday night.

Officials tell 23 News the planes were two Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) planes that were packed with more than 220 pallets and 150,000 pounds of medical supplies.

These supplies were headed to a warehouse near Chicago for regional distribution to essential workers and patients.

There will be more planes landing tonight at the airport at just before 9:30 p.m.

23 News will have a full story recapping the delivery on Thursday.