Local protesters take to the streets in the City of Oregon

Some local protesters take to the streets in Oregon, marching in solidarity to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

It's the first protest in Ogle County by a group put together by friends through Facebook.

Organizers of the event say a lot of times people think if it's a small town then people don’t deal with issues going on in the country on a larger scale.

They wanted to bring attention to experiences people of color go through no matter where they are from, even a city the size of Oregon.

"I hope that people just begin to start conversations within their own friend groups, within their own families, of what they can be doing to end the systemic racism that is causing a lot of issues in our world." Says one of the protestor organizers, Megan Babler.

