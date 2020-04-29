Operation Feed the Front Line lends a hand to Rockford restaurants and first responders

While many people are faced with challenges and disappointments during the pandemic, many local foundations spread good vibes by thanking police officers for their service through operation feed the front line.

"I think he would be proud of what we are doing, that we are continuing to try and find good and positive through everything," said Caitlin Cox, Jaimie Cox Foundation.

Caitlin Cox, wife to former Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox drops donations off on Wednesday to the Rockford police district 2 headquarters.

"This was Jaimie's district this was where he was out of so it's extra special. I mean they all are brothers and sisters in blue. But these are his personal brothers and sisters in blue that a lot of them he worked with on a daily basis," Cox said.

As a way of saying thanks, the Jaimie Cox Foundation, Blue 815, Greg Lindmark Foundation and Amanda Reed Foundation joined forces to purchase each officer a $10 gift card.

"Our police officers, first responders are obviously out in the public throughout this whole pandemic so It's nice to be appreciated and recognized by these organizations," said Deputy Chief Kevin Ogen, Rockford Police Department.

"We were just looking to do some sort of positive work during this and so we came up with the idea to go to local restaurants and purchase gift cards to support them during this tough time," Cox said.

So far the organizations donated more than $9,000 in gift cards.

"We donated money to this cause to get it going and we have also gotten donations from individuals who wanted to help and also businesses who wanted to help as well," Cox said.

"In these unprecedented times that we are going through, It is good to keep our officers' morale up and spirits up," Ogden said.

To help out with the cause visit Operation Feed the Frontline Facebook page, where you will find a PayPal link.