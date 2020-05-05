One report says Illinois has 4th highest COVID-19 restrictions in the United States

According to a new report​ from WalletHub, it says that Illinois has the 4th most COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

The report compared all 50 states and Washington DC using 9 different metrics. Each one is graded out of a possible 100 points, with a score of 100 meaning the state has the fewest restrictions.

The states with the most restrictions from the report are:

1. Hawaii: 6.15 out of 100

2. Rhode Island: 10.26 out of 100

3. Washington DC: 11.28 out of 100

4. Illinois: 12.82 out of 100

5. Pennsylvania: 16.03 out of 100

South Dakota has the least amount of restrictions, scoring 89.23 out of 100.