One person tests positive for COVID-19 in Whiteside County

Whiteside County has identified its first case of coronavirus. The patient is an adult in their 40's, but further details are not being released at this time. The individual was isolated after testing and is now recovering at home.

Whiteside County health officials will continue to monitor both the patient and their close contacts. This is the second case of COVID-19 reported in the Northern Illinois Rockford region.

In addition, a case was confirmed in Winnebago County. This case involves an adult in their 60's. According to state health officials, neither of these cases appear to be related to exposure through travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

These are both ongoing disease investigations.