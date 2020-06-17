2 hospitalized after head-on collision in Loves Park

Two people were hospitalized after a head-on collision in Loves Park on Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision at Alpine and Windsor Roads at 11:06 a.m., according to the Loves Park Fire Department and Mike McCammond, Deputy Chief of the Loves Park Police Department.

A victim was initially trapped and needed to be freed by first responders. One person was in one of the vehicles involved, while there were four people in the second vehicle.

Two people were taken for hospitalization and three others have been taken to a local hospital for observation.

Alpine Road northbound lanes at Rivington Road will be closed for several hours, according to the Loves Park Fire Department and Mike McCammond, Deputy Chief of the Loves Park Police Department.

Three ambulances were called to the scene. The Loves Park Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office are taking over the investigation.