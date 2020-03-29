Two new cases of COVID-19 In Winnebago County, total up at 13; 29 cases in region

The Illinois Department of Health is reporting two new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, bringing the total up to 13.

This comes after the Winnebago County Health Department confirmed the tenth and eleventh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. IDPH Sunday did not provide any additional information about the 12th case in the county.

Here is the summary of the cases confirmed in Winnebago County:

-- First case: person in their 60s

-- Second case: person in their 30s

-- Third case: person in their 40s

-- Fourth case: person in their 30s

-- Fifth case: person in their 20s

-- Sixth case: teenager

-- Seventh case: person in their 20s

-- Eighth case: resident in their 70s

-- Ninth case: resident in their 80s

-- Tenth case: no information available

-- Eleventh case: no information available

-- Twelfth case: no information available

-- Thirteenth case: no information available

In Stephenson County, one new case was confirmed bringing the total to three cases. DeKalb County confirms two new cases, bringing the total to eight according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Whiteside County also confirmed two more cases, bringing their total to five. One in their 60s and one in their 30s.

In the Northern Illinois Rockford Region, there are 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.