One new COVID-19 death announced in Boone County, total at 21

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- Boone County is now at 569 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday with four new cases announced.
The Boone County Health Department also announces an additional death stemming from COVID-19. The county total is now up to 21 fatalities.
There are a total of 403 recovered cases in the county.
Areas of Concern:
-- Symphony Northwoods
-- Park Place of Belvidere
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
-- 19 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 42 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 98 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group
-- 88 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 109 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group
-- 91 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group
-- 50 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group
-- 33 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group
-- 28 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group
-- 10 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group
-- 1 case: 100+ age group