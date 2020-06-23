One new COVID-19 death announced in Boone County, total at 21

Boone County is now at 569 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday with four new cases announced.

The Boone County Health Department also announces an additional death stemming from COVID-19. The county total is now up to 21 fatalities.

There are a total of 403 recovered cases in the county.

Areas of Concern:

-- Symphony Northwoods

-- Park Place of Belvidere

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 19 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 42 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 98 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 88 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 109 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 91 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 50 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 33 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 28 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 10 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group