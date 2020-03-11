East High School puts on a spring choir concert

With spring only a week away, one local school celebrates the changing of the season by hosting its “Welcome to Spring” choir concert.

East High School students got to take the day off from school and perform for local middle schools, hospitals, and nursing homes.

This is the fourth year they have done a community tour featuring a choir, guitars, and an orchestra.

Students have been preparing for this special day for weeks to put on

the performances.

Melissa Mondello, East High School's Choir Director and Guitar Instructor talks about the performance, "This is a neat day because it's during the day so we get a different audience and they get to hear each other because it's several different classes together versus meeting one period at a time. And we get to hear the orchestra, we get to hear the guitars, so it's kind of a sample of what we have to offer at East for music."

