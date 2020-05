Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported ATV accident on Friday around 7:00 p.m. near Waco Way in Poplar Grove, west of Beech Bay Road.

Officers found two injured teenagers, an 18-year-old male and a juvenile boy, and rushed them to Javon Bea Mercyhealth Hospital. The juvenile passed away Saturday morning. Officials say the 18-year-old is in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.