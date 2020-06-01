One adult, two children die following early morning fire in Sterling

One adult and two children have died after a fire in Sterling, Illinois. The fire started shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to the Sterling Fire Chief Gary Cook, the fire started at the Western Apartments on 4th Street. Crews were dispatched overnight for multiple people trapped inside a burning building. Police were the first to arrive on the scene. TV6 learned an officer rescued at least one person from that building.

Officials say upon arrival officers found fire throughout the second story and vestibule of the complex. Sterling officers, Rock Falls officers and Whiteside County Sheriff's deputies were back a squad car to a second story window and pull a girl out of a window of a burning apartment.

The Sterling Fire Department and Rock Falls Fire Department made entry into the building and found 49-year-old Carrie Hose in one apartment and they also located 8-year-old Shayla Walker, of Davenport and 13-year-old Celina Serrano, of Sterling, in another apartment.

Officials say life-saving measures were attempted on the three individuals, however, all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were able to escape one of the apartments prior to fire and police arriving and were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The investigation is being done by the Sterling Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Illinois Fire Marshall's Office.

The Sterling Police Department was assisted by the Rock Falls Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois State Police.