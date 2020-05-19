One Rockford man and one juvenile charged in multiple armed robberies early Monday morning.

Two Rockford males were arrested and charged with 4 counts each of armed robbery in connection to multiple incidents Monday morning.

Aaron Wilson, 18, and a juvenile were taken into custody just off of the US 20 Bypass after briefly running from police.

The first robbery happened around 4:23 a.m. at the Walgreens located at 2323 Charles Street, taking money and assaulting the cashier with the firearm.

The second robbery happened at Marathon Oil on South Alpine street around 5:22 a.m., where after attempting to buy cigarettes, the teller refused both sale and to open the register, causing both suspects to flee without getting any money.

The third robbery happened at the Mobil Gas Station on Sandy Hollow road. Upon arrival of the Rockford Police Department, the suspects had already fled the scene. Upon receiving word the suspects were last seen running across Bypass 20, Rockford Police set up a perimeter and began a search, eventually taking the suspects in without further incident.