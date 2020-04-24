Old Settlers Days canceled due to COVID-19

Old Settlers Days announces it has canceled its annual event due to the impact of COVID-19.

The event was set to take place June 18-21.

OSD is the biggest fundraiser for the Rockton Lions Club. It says it will be looking for new ways to fundraise. It says it is working on ways to interact during this pandemic.

Old Settlers Day posted on its Facebook page saying "while we do our best to help the community during this difficult time, we appreciate the support of our patrons. If you are able to give, we would certainly appreciate the support."