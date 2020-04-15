Ogle and Whiteside Counties each report one new positive case of COVID-19

The health departments in Ogle and Whiteside Counties both report an additional new case of COVID-19 in each respective county Wednesday.

In Ogle County, the health department announces one new case of COVID-19 involving a resident in their 40s. The new case marks the 28th confirmed case in the county. No new deaths were announced.

In Whiteside County, the health department announces one new case of COVID-19 involving a resident in their 50s. The new case marks the 30th confirmed case in the county. No new deaths were announced.