Ogle County tornado leaves path of damage

This week will be about cleanup in Ogle County, following a tornado that touched down over the weekend.

"I had deputies crawling through piles of debris to get to houses and check on people," Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said.

Many people will do their best to collect debris left behind from the twister that affected buildings, power lines, and foliage.

"There were no injuries that were reported to us from the storm," Stillman Valley Fire Protection District Chief Chad Hoefle said.

Early alerts gave residents and first responders time to prepare prior to the severe weather hitting the area. VanVickle says tornados can be unpredictable and that is the challenge.

"They anticipated that it was going to strike the east side of Oregon, so those initial reports were rather concerning, because one there is a significant population there as well as a sheriff's office and dispatchers were there as well," VanVickle said.

An EF-1 twister touched down Saturday night west of Oregon, but not in a populated area. The storm with winds up to 100 miles per hour tracked north east toward Stillman Valley.

"We had three sets of sirens go off, everybody was watching the news obviously, at first we had heard that Stillman Valley was not in the warning area and I noticed that right away that people did not drop their heightened awareness, people stayed vigilant," Hoefle said.

VanVickle and Hoefle agree, these storms are serious, but they do see some relief.

"It's always fortunate when you don't have injuries or death, I mean there's, that's a blessing," VanVickle said.

Whiteside county was also hit by an EF-1 tornado on Saturday night, wind gusts hit 90 miles per hour and caused damage to power lines, trees, and rural buildings.