Ogle County confirms first positive case of COVID-19

The Ogle County Health Department is reporting the first positive case of novel coronavirus Monday.

The individual is an adult in their 50s. Further details about the individual will not be released to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Both the individual and their close contacts are being monitored by the Ogle County Health Department.

This case reinforces the importance of actions the public can take to protect themselves and prevent the spread in the community. The Healthcare partners in Ogle County are working closely with IDPH, the CDC, and regional partners to monitor, respond, and help limit the spread of the disease.

For more details on symptoms, testing and preventing the spread of COVID-19, visit the Rochelle Community Hospital​ website.