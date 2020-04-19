Ogle County announces 10 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Updated: Sun 4:04 PM, Apr 19, 2020

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Ogle County Health Department announces an additional 10 cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The 10 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total in the county 59 cases so far. No new deaths were announced, still standing at a single death.

 