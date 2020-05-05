Ogle County announces 1 new positive COVID-19 case and 8 new recoveries

The Ogle County Health Department announces 1 new positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 140.

In addition, the health department also announced 8 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total to 47 recoveries from the novel coronavirus.

The death toll still stands at 2 in Ogle County.

 