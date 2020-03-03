Ogle County State's Attorney shares Drug Courts success

Ogle County finds a way to keep nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction off the streets, while also providing treatment.

"We're working really hard every day to protect the safety of Ogle County," said Ogle County State’s Attorney, Eric Morrow.

Morrow provides updates on the work his office is doing at this month’s Byron Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

"I think it's important to reach out to the people in the community and let them know what our office does," Morrow said.

"We really like to bring our community members and business members together because the only way you are going to grow is if you can make that connection," said Sarah Downs, Byron Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Morrow gave an update on New Horizons Specialty Courts, which provides nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction a chance to recover and avoid jail time.

"Being able to hear that they are doing programs like that I think was interesting and I wanted to share that with our members and community," Downs said.

"We've seen a great deal of success with that over the last ten years, we expanded that a couple of years ago into a DUI court,” Morrow said.

DUI Court uses the same approach to get to the root of the problem causing someone to commit a crime.

"Makes our community safer and saves our taxpayers money," Morrow said.

Morrow also touched on some law changes that have impacted his work.

"As far as the cannabis law changes of concern we've been working hard with law enforcement on the new laws," Morrow said.

Morrow’s office is also working on making changes based on the Bail Reform Act.

"There may be some other changes coming through Springfield and we will just have to adapt to those when we get them," Morrow said.

Ogle County is in the process of starting a special court for those dealing with mental health problems.