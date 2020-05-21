Ogle Co. Courthouse, Pines Rd. Annex to reopen to public

The Ogle County Courthouse and Pines Road Annex will be reopened to the public on Monday, June 1.

Several Ogle County offices will be reopened for public access beginning in June. These offices are the clerk and recorder, treasurer, supervisor of assessments, animal control, county board chairperson, county board vice‐chairperson, planning and zoning and solid waste will reopen to the public, according to an announcement from the Ogle County board on Thursday afternoon.

"Before entering the building, a mask will be required and social distancing procedures will be required and in place," according to the Ogle County board.

While COVID‐19 is still a public health concern; these offices will be following the guidelines from the CDC and Ogle County Health Department.

Departments may have operational changes with restrictions and limitations due to COVID‐19 that the public will need to follow. Please reach out to each individual office for further clarification.

Animal Control – 815‐732‐1185

County Clerk – 815‐732‐1110

County Recorder – 815‐732‐1115

County Treasurer – 815‐732‐1100

Planning and Zoning – 815‐732‐1190

Solid Waste – 815‐732‐4020

Supervisor of Assessments – 815‐732‐1150

County Board Chairperson & Vice‐Chairperson – 815‐732‐1111