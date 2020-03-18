Officials say do not flush disinfecting wipes and paper towels down the toilet

While public health professionals are urging everyone to wipe down surfaces with disinfecting wipes to stave off coronavirus, officials from around the country are worrying about a dramatic rise in the number of people flushing wipes will overwhelm wastewater treatment plants and home plumbing.

In a press release​ by the State Water Resources Control Board in California, this scenario is something the entire country needs to look out for.

Flushing wipes, paper towels and similar products down toilets will clog sewers and cause backups and overflows at wastewater treatment facilities, creating an additional public health risk in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Even wipes labeled “flushable” will clog pipes and interfere with sewage collection and treatment.

When wipes create backup, overflows can spill into lakers, rivers and oceans — where the impact on public health and the environment will be even greater.

Instead of flushing wipes or paper towels down the toilet, simply throw them in the garbage.