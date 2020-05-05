Officials say Tipple Road structure suffered heavy damage after morning fire

A Tuesday morning structure fire caused severe damage to a tinker shop in Rockford, according to fire officials.

Blackhawk fire officials say they arrived to the 5700 block of Tipple around at approximately 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. The structure had smoke showing from inside along with heavy fire in the front corner of the building. Eventually the fire suppressed and traveled to the back of the building.

The tinker shop was storing at least three Volkswagen vehicles at the time of the fire and the occupant was not inside when the fire started.

12 different agencies responded to the Tuesday fire. Officials say there are no injuries to report.