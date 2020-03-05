Illinois officials recognize March as Problem Gambing Awareness Month

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is raising awareness for gambling disorder and partnering with providers across the state to recognize March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. In addition, Governor J.B. Pritzker proclaimed March to be Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Illinois.

IDHS and gambling disorder providers are hosting events throughout the state this month, all with a purpose to increase awareness and understanding of problem gambling and celebrate the people who recover. There will be many events throughout the state for recovery month. Buildings in the Chicago skyline will be lit orange through Saturday to raise awareness.

“Our goal for Problem Gambling Awareness Month is to increase the understanding of problem gambling and let individuals know that “We Know the Feeling” through our hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER and website at WeKnowTheFeeling.org​ ,” said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou.

Gambling legislation recently passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Pritzker has allowed the IDHS Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery (SUPR) to increase the funding for new treatment resources, prevention, and outreach this year by approximately five times the amount that was approved last year. SUPR has increased the number of organizations that have gambling programs by 43%.