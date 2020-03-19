Officials: 4 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Illinois, up to 422 total cases

There are now 4 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Illinois, according to state health officials. 3 new deaths were announced Thursday. The individuals include a Will County resident in his 50s and a Cook County resident in her 80s, and an out-of-state resident in her 70s who was in Sangamon County.

The IDPH also says there are 136 new cases as of Thursday. New counties confirming cases are Jackson, Kankakee, LaSalle, Washington and Williamson Counties. In total, there are now 422 cases in 22 counties in Illinois. Cases have occurred in ages 9 to 99.

The number of COVID-19 cases being reported is rising quickly, partly because of the increase in testing by commercial and hospital laboratories. Because testing is becoming more available in these labs, IDPH will prioritize testing for our most vulnerable populations, such as those who work or live in nursing homes and other congregate facilities.

Once a case in these locations is confirmed, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, testing of all residents and staff without symptoms is not recommended. However, all precautions to prevent additional spread should be taken and staff and residents should be closely monitored for respiratory illness.

But the growing number of cases also reflects a rapid spread of disease across communities. While these numbers are concerning, it’s not unexpected and the more robust information will allow us to better understand and track the size and scope of the outbreak and strengthen prevention and response efforts.