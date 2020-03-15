Chicago: Restrictions now in place for bars, restaurants that sell alcohol amid COVID-19 outbreak

City of Chicago officials announced restrictions for bars and restaurants that sell liquor across the city in an effort to reduce community spread of COVID-19.

Governor J.B. Pritzker says this comes in the aftermath of the crowds he saw out for St. Patrick's Day celebrations on Saturday, saying he was 'disappointed' with those crowds. He says, "We saw a lot of crowds out and about today, and I need to be frank, we can have a massive positive effect on bending the transmission curve, thereby saving lives, if people take this seriously.”

Due to concerns of large gathering continuing through St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection and Chicago Police Department will enforce all business establishments that sell liquor to have less than half of their regular maximum capacity.

Additionally, any establishment that sells liquor will have a maximum capacity of 100 people. As part of these measures to limit large gatherings, the City is also requiring business owners to discontinue lining patrons up who are waiting for entry outside of establishments and on the public way.

Officials also said BACP and CPD are working with local entrepreneurs and business owners to ensure they're monitoring the new requirements.