Officer pulls over Louisiana driver with 20-year-old license plate

The Slidell Police Department offers something from its “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” file. An officer recently pulled over a driver with an expired license plate. That’s not so unusual, but in this case, the plate was way overdue. How does 1997 sound?

“Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration,” the driver said, according to a Facebook post by the department. “I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”

Hmmm, do you suppose it’s already been taken care of?

