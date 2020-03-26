Officer involved shooting in Janesville leaves one man injured

A traffic accident off Interstate 90 near Janesville ends with a suspect shot by a police officer.

Photo courtesy MGN.

The Janesville Police Department says just before 3 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a traffic accident near Highway 14, Humes Road and Interstate 39/90.

Investigators say one of the people in the vehicle was armed with a knife.

At one point, a Janesville officer shot at the suspect. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The officer also went the hospital and will be ok.

This is a developing story.