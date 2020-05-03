OSF Saint Anthony's to require face masks Monday

Any individual entering the medical center will be required to wear a facial covering starting Monday, May 4.

Hospital President Paula Carynski said in a statement, "Wearing a mask on the nose and mouth helps to contain respiratory secretions and reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19. Masking is additional protection which will address asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission of the virus."

All hospital employees, visitors, vendors or other people in the building will be required to wear the facial coverings. If they do not have one, the hospital will provide a disposable mask.