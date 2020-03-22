OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center announces no visitor policy

OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony Medical Center is not allowing visitors beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday. The goal of this is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to align with Governor Pritzker's declaration to stay at home.

However there are a few exceptions to the no visitors policy. They are as follows:

1. One visitor will be allowed for surgical patients

2. One visitor will be allowed for childbirth (siblings are not allowed)

3. Special considerations for end-of-life situations

·4. One designated health care decision maker for patients unable to make health care decisions for themselves

Health care decision makers, support persons and visitors of end-of-life patients who are currently experiencing or recently experienced any acute respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath, are not permitted.

Officials with the medical center say these guidelines are part of their ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of their patients, Mission Partners and care providers.