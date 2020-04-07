OSF HealthCare making cuts to top executives’ salaries, plans furloughs of some employees

OSF HealthCare has announced top executives are having their salaries reduced and plans to furlough some employees are in the works amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement released Tuesday, OSF officials said top executives are having their salaries reduced by at least five percent, with some leaders taking a 10 percent reduction.

"Moving forward for the short term, most non-patient-facing Mission Partners will be subject to mandatory paid time off or, in some cases, unpaid leaves of absence, during which they can apply for the enhanced unemployment benefits enacted by the government," according to the statement.

However, those employees will keep their seniority and years of service and will continue to have benefits, including health insurance.

As volumes have continued to decline, OSF has been reviewing all options, including moving Mission Partners on a volunteer basis to other areas of need during the crisis. Moving forward for the short term, most non-patient-facing Mission Partners will be subject to mandatory paid time off or, in some cases, unpaid leaves of absence, during which they can apply for the enhanced unemployment benefits enacted by the government.

You can read the full letter from OSF HealthCare here​.