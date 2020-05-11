OSF patient celebrates his coronavirus recovery

In light of the pandemic, there are glimmers of hope too.

Many patients who fight the battle with COVID-19 recover and get to go back home.

Jose Barazza, of Ogle County, got released from OSF Saint Anthony today to go home to his family.

Jose's daughter, Brisa Barazza, says the family is excited and thankful to be able to bring him back home.

"My hearts filled with joy and excitement and mixed emotions because my father went into the hospital very ill and now he's here. Thank god he's here with us. Healthy, and all ready to get his life started. So it's an amazing day for us and our family." Brisa Barazza also said.

