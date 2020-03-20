Online Learning: Schools are closed but class goes on

Although students aren't in school, class isn't out. Faculty and students are adapting to E-learning to interact with his students.

"It's not the same as being in class, but it is the next best thing. I am really pleased. With language classes and literature classes we wouldn't be able to discuss ideas,” said Les Haygood , a Keith Country Day School teacher.

Some students say it’s hard to adapt at first and they are still working through glitches like meeting up at the right time and dealing with computers crashing. Overall, they say it brings a sense of structure to the day.

Gabriel Andrews just took his first class with Haygood and gave it a thumbs up.

"I definitely enjoy the fact that I can ask questions and we can discuss everything that we are learning," said Saketh Dontaraju, one Keith student.

Students meet with teachers at designated times for about 5 or 6 classes a day. They run all day until around 3 in the afternoon.

"I hope we don't have to stay out for a super long period of time, or for the rest of the school year. If we do, I am confident we will get through the material we were planning on getting through,” said Haygood.