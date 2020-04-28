Nursing home workers in Rockford plan strike as Alden Debes Manor combats COVID-19

Nursing home workers at Rockford's Alden Debes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center plan to strike as part of a statewide walkout on May 8.

According to a press release, workers say owners have "refused to provide improved personal protective equipment (PPE), enhanced safety protocols, appropriate hazard pay and base compensation."

They also say owners won't provide sufficient paid time off for coronavirus-related illness and refuse to increase staffing levels, protect workers' healthcare coverage and be transparent about COVID-19 cases and risks at their facilities.

The strike, set for May 8 will impact 40 nursing home across Illinois with workers from SEIU Healthcare, a union of healthcare and nursing home workers saying they have "no choice but to strike to protect themselves and the vulnerable residents in their facilities."

The union is calling for a one-year contract that sets a wage floor of $15 per hour for all workers and $16 per hour for CNAs. It would privide for a 50 percent hazard pay bonus during the state-mandated emergency period.

Union members also ask for an additional 80 hours of paid sick leave for COVID-19 or related illnesses and for provisions for continued healthcare coverage for vulnerable workers who must take time off from their job to protect themselves and/or their families.

According to the union, nursing home workers have over 10 days to address frontline workers' concerns.

"Nursing home workers are facing a life-and-death crisis and owners have failed to address this crisis responsibly-despite workers and residents' families and the public calling upon them to do just that. That is why workers have called a strike. And that is why they are ready to strike for their lives," said Greg Kelley, President, SEIU Healthcare Illinois.

The strike notice does include Alden Debes Manor at 550 S. Mulford Road in Rockford. Here is the full list of nursing homes throughout Illinois included on the strike set for May 8:

