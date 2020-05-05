Mercyhealth nurse manager receives award in Rockford hospital parking lot

A nurse manager at the Mercyhealth - Rockton Avenue campus in Rockford receives a surprise award ceremony Monday in the hospital's parking lot.

Crystal Lundvall, manager of clinical development, was supposed to receive the Distinguished Advocate for Nursing Award from the Stateline Nurses Network in March. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled that award ceremony.

Committee members still wanted to celebrate Lundvall's achievement, so they did a smaller ceremony in the Mercyhealth-Rockton campus parking lot.

The Advocacy in Nursing Award recognizes “an outstanding nurse, group, agency, or institution that has promoted or supported nurses or the nursing profession,” according to a Mercyhealth spokesperson.