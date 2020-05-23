Illinois surpasses 107,000 total COVID-19 cases, more than 700,000

An additional 75 people are dead and 2,352 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the numbers, that now total 107,796 cases, including 4,790 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.

The county breakdown of the deaths in Illinois are listed below:

- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 8 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s

- Macon County: 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 2 male 50s, 2 females 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,114 specimens for a total of 722,247. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May14th – May 20th is 13%

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.