Nothing Bundt Cakes delivers hundreds of sweet treats to first responders

A generous donation that definitely takes the cake as a local bakery is giving back to hard-working hospital staff with hundreds of bundt cakes.

Nothing Bundt Cakes delivered more than 500 miniature cakes to the staff of OSF Saint Anthony Healthcare on Thursday.

OSF is just one of our area hospitals that will receive similar sweet treats.

This is the bakery’s way of giving back to a hard-working community during times of crisis.

"We're all in this together, I mean some people donate money, some people donate other things. We have cake and cake puts a smile on people's face so that's what we do," said David Coulk.

The festivities are perfectly timed to coincide with Doctor Appreciation Day coming up this Monday, March 30.